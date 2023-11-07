Harmony One Day Volume Reaches $11.79 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $188.20 million and $11.79 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.



Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,105,392,654 coins and its circulating supply is 13,633,717,654 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

