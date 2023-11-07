Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 81,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,464. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

