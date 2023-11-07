Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $147.73. The company had a trading volume of 313,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,953. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $170.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a 200-day moving average of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,453 shares of company stock worth $6,696,031 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

