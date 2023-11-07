Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,990. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.49 and a 1 year high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.73 and a 200-day moving average of $373.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

