Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

KHC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.36. 711,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

