Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 1,299 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.78. 578,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $387.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,466 shares of company stock worth $14,285,655 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

