Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $433.27. The company had a trading volume of 609,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,846,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.22 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.95 and its 200-day moving average is $401.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,716 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,993 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

