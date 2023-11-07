Haverford Trust Co Has $254.22 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.9% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $254,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,632,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $389.03. 757,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.40. The firm has a market cap of $364.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $315.15 and a one year high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $208,638,072 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.