Haverford Trust Co Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $36,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.72. 1,866,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.80 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

