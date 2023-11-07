Head to Head Analysis: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UBS Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 4 3 0 2.25 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

UBS Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.86, indicating a potential downside of 24.32%. Given UBS Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Dividends

Profitability

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. UBS Group pays out 1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares UBS Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 68.69% 16.18% 0.84% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 11.19% 6.62% 0.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $41.13 billion N/A $7.63 billion $10.33 2.41 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $45.46 billion 1.43 $6.83 billion $0.86 11.28

UBS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UBS Group beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; distribute, trade, finance, and clear cash equities and equity-linked products; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

