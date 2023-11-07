Head-To-Head Comparison: UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) versus Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)

UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF – Get Free Report) and Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of UltraTech Cement shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Buzzi shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get UltraTech Cement alerts:

Dividends

UltraTech Cement pays an annual dividend of $8.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Buzzi pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. UltraTech Cement pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Buzzi pays out -25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UltraTech Cement 0 0 0 1 4.00 Buzzi 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UltraTech Cement and Buzzi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UltraTech Cement and Buzzi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A $84.03 1.23 Buzzi N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -206.35

Buzzi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UltraTech Cement, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UltraTech Cement and Buzzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UltraTech Cement N/A N/A N/A Buzzi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UltraTech Cement beats Buzzi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UltraTech Cement

(Get Free Report)

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, ready mix concrete, white cement, and white cement-based products; and ready-mix concrete. The company provides Tile Adhesive polymer under TILEFIXO, FLEX, HIFLEX; Seal & Dry water proofing products for kitchen balconies, chajjas, slope roofs, bathrooms, canal linings, swimming pools, and water tanks; Power Grout, an industrial grout for machine foundation, precast elements, and safety vaults; Readi Plast and Super Stucco, a plastering agent for internal and external walls; as well as liquid system for mortar and concrete modifier, repair mortars and concrete under the name of Basekrete and Microkrete. In addition, the company offers bed jointing material for AAC block, Fly Ash Bricks, and concrete blocks, and light weight block for masonry construction, and flooring screeds. Further, the company offers construction products for home builders; and value-added services that include technical advice during concreting, vaastu consultancy, various training programs, and other related services. The company exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. UltraTech Cement Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mumbai, India. The company operates as a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Limited.

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A. was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. and changed its name to Buzzi S.p.A. in May 2023. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy. Buzzi S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Fimedi – S.P.A.

Receive News & Ratings for UltraTech Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UltraTech Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.