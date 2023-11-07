Head to Head Review: PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) versus Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Free Report) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and Eli Lilly and Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A Eli Lilly and Company 15.55% 46.75% 9.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and Eli Lilly and Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. N/A N/A N/A $43.52 0.00 Eli Lilly and Company $28.54 billion 19.97 $6.24 billion $7.19 83.50

Analyst Ratings

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and Eli Lilly and Company, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. 0 0 0 0 N/A Eli Lilly and Company 1 1 19 0 2.86

Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus target price of $557.96, suggesting a potential downside of 7.00%. Given Eli Lilly and Company’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eli Lilly and Company is more favorable than PT Kalbe Farma Tbk..

Dividends

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays an annual dividend of $14.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 12,587.1%. Eli Lilly and Company pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eli Lilly and Company pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eli Lilly and Company has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk.

(Get Free Report)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. It offers generic, branded, and licensed drugs, including Brainact, Cefspan, Mycoral, Cernevit, Cravit, Neuralgin, Broadced, Neurotam, Hemapo, and CPG that are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores. The company also provides over-the-counter drugs; energy drinks, ready-to-drink products, supplements, and other preventive products; and nutritional products for infants, toddlers, children, teenagers, adults, pregnant and lactating women, and elders, as well as for consumers with special medical needs. In addition, it offers contract services, including clinical study management, bioavailability/bioequivalence studies, and contract analysis to pharmaceutical companies; and animal health products, as well as operates Mitrasana Clinics, a health care service. Further, the company provides health screening services; operates as an agent and representative for biotechnology products; distributes consumer products, medical equipment, cosmetics, and other trading products; and trades in medical and laboratory equipment and supplies, raw materials for pharmaceutical products, and consumable products for hemodialysis therapy, as well as offers advertising services. PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer, node positive, and early breast cancer. It offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis. The company offers Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Its Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and Bebtelovimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; Junshi Biosciences; Regor Therapeutics Group; Lycia Therapeutics, Inc.; Kumquat Biosciences Inc.; Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.