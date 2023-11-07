Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113.78 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $113.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00036218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,547,391,836 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,547,391,836.26715 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05992327 USD and is up 7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $72,351,099.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

