Hermez Network Price Hits $4.68 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $170.99 million and $11,386.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.68 or 0.00013273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,284.13 or 1.00063810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001819 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.69557493 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,570.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.