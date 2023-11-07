holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.93 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $11.93 million and approximately $184,915.16 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.02 or 0.05344442 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00024020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0163143 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $186,598.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars.

