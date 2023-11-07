Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $469.39 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 68,694,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.95619184 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $14,051,574.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

