Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.11 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $165.01 million and approximately $23.11 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $11.53 or 0.00032664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083085 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,316,462 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

