Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Howmet Aerospace has a payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

