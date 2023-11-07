H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.530-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,533. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after purchasing an additional 602,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

