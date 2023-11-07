ICON 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.30 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $224.61 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICON has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 971,210,284 coins and its circulating supply is 971,210,179 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 971,210,284.0462915 with 971,210,179.470465 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

