ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.16

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $88.33, with a volume of 57518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Trading Down 14.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $549.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICU Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.