Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Major Shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc Buys 48,962 Shares

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 48,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $396,102.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,412,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,815.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 25,000 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 2,505 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $18,587.10.

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 214,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Immersion had a net margin of 114.74% and a return on equity of 23.88%. Equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Immersion’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the third quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

