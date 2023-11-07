Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion updated its FY23 guidance to $9.05-9.45 EPS.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.83. 664,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 125.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.