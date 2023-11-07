Injective Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $140.40 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $140.40 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.98 or 0.00047949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,755,556 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

