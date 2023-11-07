Insider Buying: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Major Shareholder Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,363,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,175.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Toro 18 Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 7th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 48,962 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $396,102.58.

On Monday, October 30th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 2,505 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $18,587.10.

On Friday, October 27th, Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 20,480 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,913.60.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. 214,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $218.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.45. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Immersion had a net margin of 114.74% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Immersion by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Immersion by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 4.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

