Insider Buying: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Director Purchases 43,082 Shares of Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Burow purchased 43,082 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $497,597.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,925,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,338,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kristina Burow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Kristina Burow bought 22,420 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $255,139.60.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kristina Burow bought 41,951 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $563,821.44.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Kristina Burow bought 34,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $398,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Kristina Burow bought 1,500,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 209,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,242. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, equities analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics stock. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,309,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,000. Neumora Therapeutics comprises 0.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST owned 2.18% of Neumora Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NMRA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

