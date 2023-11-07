Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 9,532 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE IR traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. 2,530,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,230. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after buying an additional 327,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $1,395,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

