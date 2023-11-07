Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 2,631 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SentinelOne Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 5,348,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,464. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.28.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on S
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SentinelOne
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.