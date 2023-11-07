Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 2,631 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $42,990.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 412,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 5,348,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,464. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.28.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on S shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

