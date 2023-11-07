Insider Selling: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells 331 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 331 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $24,636.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,751.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $23,782.08.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $24,040.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,111,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,710,000 after buying an additional 1,338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,723,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,841,000 after purchasing an additional 98,401 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

