Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells 6,280 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.12. The stock had a trading volume of 850,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,821. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.88. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.32.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

