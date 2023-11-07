Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.50. 75,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

