Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.86. 415,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,585. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.