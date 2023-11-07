Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 589,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 129,558 shares.The stock last traded at $88.66 and had previously closed at $89.21.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
