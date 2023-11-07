Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 589,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the previous session’s volume of 129,558 shares.The stock last traded at $88.66 and had previously closed at $89.21.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

