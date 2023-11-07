Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $24,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,234,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,369,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock remained flat at $59.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.