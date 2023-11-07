Investors Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 185,522 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 138,877 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 51,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $11,553,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $16,974,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $5,933,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. 24,398,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,040,355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

