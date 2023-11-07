iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.0% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465,371 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

