iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $438.86. 1,460,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,617. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.18 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.11 and its 200-day moving average is $435.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

