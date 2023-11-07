iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.51 and last traded at $58.89. 8,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

