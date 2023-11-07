iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.60

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.60 and last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 398253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.