iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 613,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,983. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
