James Fowler Purchases 70,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LUMN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,818,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,035,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.34.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

