JasmyCoin (JASMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.41 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, JasmyCoin has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $208.94 million and approximately $29.41 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,159,999,876 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

