Jason Throne Sells 5,163 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Throne sold 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $155,354.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Throne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Jason Throne sold 2,100 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $63,063.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Jason Throne sold 1,737 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $52,162.11.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Jason Throne sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $125,450.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $29.26. 1,032,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,782. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $30.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 164.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also

