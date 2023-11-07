John W. Peyton Acquires 2,225 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DIN stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 266,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,790. The company has a market cap of $672.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

