Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 1,567,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945,100. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

