JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $9.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NeuroPace from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:NPCE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 73,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $9.73.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 77.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $69,135.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,004,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,362,376.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NeuroPace by 9,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

