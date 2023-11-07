JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price to $6.50

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OPRT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. 1,470,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,323. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

