Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $372.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,304,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,694,492. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $259.73 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.45.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

