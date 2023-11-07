Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. 6,881,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,185,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

