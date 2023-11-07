Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $545,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 343,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.96. 356,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

